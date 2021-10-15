Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL Environmental (GFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL):

10/8/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 512,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,291. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get GFL Environmental Inc alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.