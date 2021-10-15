Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL Environmental (GFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL):
- 10/8/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “
- 9/29/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 512,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,291. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.