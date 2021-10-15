Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

