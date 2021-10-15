Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 4.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $119,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,064. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

