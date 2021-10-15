Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Welltower by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

