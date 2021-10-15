WEMIX Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $214.87 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

