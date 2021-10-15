Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,321,500 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 4,445,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.