West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $407.43 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

