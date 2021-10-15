Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.