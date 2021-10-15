Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.35.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WDC opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

