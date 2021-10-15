Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

