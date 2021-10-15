WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $121.89 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $18.09 or 0.00029521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.55 or 1.00263142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.06198614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

