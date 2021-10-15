Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,400 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 1,039,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.9 days.

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

