Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,225.87

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,225.87 ($42.15) and traded as high as GBX 3,340 ($43.64). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,313 ($43.28), with a volume of 376,216 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,225.87.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

