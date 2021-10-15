Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$109.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 349,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,971. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

