Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 349,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

