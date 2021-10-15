WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.84 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001548 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $690.19 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00050720 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

