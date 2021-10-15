Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 104.9% in September

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the September 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
WHITF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
