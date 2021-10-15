Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 104.9% in September

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the September 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

WHITF stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

