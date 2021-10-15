Widercoin Price Up 11% Over Last Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $259,289.54 and approximately $28,758.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.46 or 1.00225384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.15 or 0.06233119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

