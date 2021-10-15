Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 21.19%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

