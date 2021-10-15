Winco 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Winco coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Winco has a total market cap of $236,258.77 and $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Winco has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.76 or 0.00468118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.63 or 0.00933174 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winco

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.