WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.30. 892,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 240,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.