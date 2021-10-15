WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.55

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.55 and traded as low as $48.30. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 15,219 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

