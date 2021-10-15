WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Shares Up 1.8%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.69. 16,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 5,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

