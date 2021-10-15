WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.99. Approximately 130,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 312,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

