WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKEY opened at $6.05 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $120.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

