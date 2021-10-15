Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.61

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.61 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 285.80 ($3.73). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 285.10 ($3.72), with a volume of 57,694,674 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

