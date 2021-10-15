Wolf Safe Poor People Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $293,698.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People's official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

