Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,506.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $114.20 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

