Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Woodward worth $73,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Woodward by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

