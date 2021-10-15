Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 18.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workday by 263.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

