Wownero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $117,085.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $20.75 million and $117,085.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

