WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $8.47 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $173,371.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00013563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00109737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,887.99 or 0.99123204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.75 or 0.06169172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002595 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

