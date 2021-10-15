WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

WPP stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. WPP has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

