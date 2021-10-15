WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in September

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WPTIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $21.64 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

