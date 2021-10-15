Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $582.66 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.24 billion and approximately $582.66 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,365.83 or 0.99933933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.01 or 0.00581383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 215,765 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

