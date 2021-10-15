Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 42.8% in September

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.