Xiotri (XIOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,646.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $172.18 or 0.00290154 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $760,706.42 and $3,646.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.