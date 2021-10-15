XMax Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. XMax has a market cap of $3.57 million and $4.08 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,430,929,805 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

