XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $99.18 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $695,009.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00110337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.60 or 0.99866960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.06228934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 133,336,762 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.