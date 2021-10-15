XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.19 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $424.43 million and approximately $63.19 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.