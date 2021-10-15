Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 318,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

