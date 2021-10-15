YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

