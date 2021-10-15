Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

