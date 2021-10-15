yieldwatch One Day Trading Volume Hits $123,718.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $123,718.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.55 or 1.00263142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.06198614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,594,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

