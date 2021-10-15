Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $42.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.88 million and the highest is $44.99 million. DHT reported sales of $117.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.