Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $182.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSR opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

