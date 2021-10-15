Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

KEYS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,949. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

