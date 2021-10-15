Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,819. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

