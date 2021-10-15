Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

