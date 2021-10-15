Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,181 shares of company stock worth $30,648,957. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

